The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are the favorite, with -190 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +160 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.8)

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have an 8-16-24 record in games that have needed overtime.

In the 29 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 10-6-13 record (good for 33 points).

In the 14 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 3-9-2 (eight points).

Dallas has finished 5-5-7 in the 17 games this season when it scored two goals (registering 17 points).

The Stars are 45-7-7 in the 59 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 97 points).

In the 27 games when Dallas has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 15-5-7 to record 37 points.

In the 51 games when it outshot its opponent, Dallas is 32-12-7 (71 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Stars finished 17-11-9 in those contests (43 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 3rd 2.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.5 20th 9th 29.9 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 5th 25% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

