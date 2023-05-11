Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM on Thursday, May 11 ET, airing on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars are favored (-200) against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings -190 +160 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM -200 +165 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet -204 +170 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • In 47 games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
  • The Stars have gone 19-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 39.1%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Dallas has put together a 6-2 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
  • Seattle has seven games this season playing as an underdog by +165 or longer, and is 5-2 in those contests.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110)
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.70 3.00

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.20 3.10

