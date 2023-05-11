The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series. Bookmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this matchup, assigning them +165 moneyline odds against the Stars (-200).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas' 92 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 47 times.

In the 26 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 19-7 in those games.

The Kraken have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 39.1%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Dallas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Seattle has gone 5-2 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.2 3.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.