Astros vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Dylan Cease is starting for the Chicago White Sox on Saturday against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Bookmakers list the White Sox as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +110 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).
Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Astros vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-135
|+110
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. Houston games have finished below the point total three times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.5 runs.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Houston is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 19 of 38 chances this season.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-11
|12-7
|6-5
|13-13
|15-13
|4-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.