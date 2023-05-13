Saturday's contest features the Houston Astros (20-18) and the Chicago White Sox (13-27) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on May 13.

The White Sox will look to Dylan Cease (2-2) versus the Astros and Brandon Bielak (0-1).

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 matchups.

The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a mark of 4-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (166 total, 4.4 per game).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.30 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Astros Schedule