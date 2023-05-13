Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena showcases the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 7:00 PM on Saturday, May 13 ET, airing on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are ahead in the series 3-2. The Kraken are underdogs (+135) in this decisive matchup against the Stars (-155).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 43-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has a record of 27-13 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (67.5% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 60.8%.
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.8 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
