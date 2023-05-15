Evgenii Dadonov Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Dadonov in the Stars-Kraken matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)
Dadonov Season Stats Insights
- Dadonov's plus-minus this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is -8.
- In six of 73 games this year, Dadonov has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In 28 of 73 games this season, Dadonov has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- In 24 of 73 games this year, Dadonov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Dadonov has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 32.8% chance of Dadonov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|73
|Games
|15
|33
|Points
|11
|7
|Goals
|3
|26
|Assists
|8
