Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+160) in this decisive game against the Stars (-190).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (43-25).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a 20-7 record (winning 74.1% of its games).
- The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 25 of the 55 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle has entered 14 games this season as the underdog by +160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken failed to go over the total in any of their last 10 contests.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 8.8 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
