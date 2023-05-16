When the Houston Astros (22-19) and Chicago Cubs (19-22) match up at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, May 16, Cristian Javier will get the nod for the Astros, while the Cubs will send Justin Steele to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Astros vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 13, or 48.1%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Astros have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

Houston has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 18 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Cubs have won two of four games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+225)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

