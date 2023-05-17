Wednesday's game between the Houston Astros (23-19) and the Chicago Cubs (19-23) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on May 17.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (1-0, .77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Drew Smyly (4-1, 3.05 ERA).

Astros vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 28 times this season and won 14, or 50%, of those games.

Houston is 6-5 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 62.3% chance to win.

Houston has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 184 (4.4 per game).

The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule