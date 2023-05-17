Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (36).

Houston is slugging .370, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (184 total).

The Astros' .310 on-base percentage ranks 22nd in baseball.

Astros hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9 to lead MLB.

Houston has a 3.30 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.195).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (1-0) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

France will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 White Sox W 5-1 Away J.P. France Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs - Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes

