J.P. France will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (23-19) on Wednesday, May 17 versus the Chicago Cubs (19-23), who will answer with Drew Smyly. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Cubs are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-165). The over/under for the contest has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 0.77 ERA) vs Smyly - CHC (4-1, 3.05 ERA)

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 14 out of the 28 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL West -134 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.