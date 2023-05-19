Friday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (24-19) versus the Oakland Athletics (10-35) at Minute Maid Park should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Astros, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.

The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (0-1, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.02 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 7, Athletics 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 15, or 51.7%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 1-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 191 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.37 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

