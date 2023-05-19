How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Brent Rooker will lead the Oakland Athletics into a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 25th in MLB action with 38 total home runs.
- Houston has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.377).
- The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .244 batting average.
- Houston has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (191 total runs).
- The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston's 3.37 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.219).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Bielak (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|L 3-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Dylan Cease
|5/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Lucas Giolito
|5/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Jameson Taillon
|5/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Justin Steele
|5/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|J.P. France
|Drew Smyly
|5/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|JP Sears
|5/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Kyle Muller
|5/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Wade Miley
|5/23/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Corbin Burnes
|5/24/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Adrian Houser
