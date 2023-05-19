Brent Rooker will lead the Oakland Athletics into a matchup with Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 25th in MLB action with 38 total home runs.

Houston has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.377).

The Astros rank 16th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Houston has the No. 15 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (191 total runs).

The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.37 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.219).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Bielak (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering eight hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 White Sox L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon 5/16/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Cristian Javier Justin Steele 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics - Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics - Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics - Home Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/22/2023 Brewers - Away Cristian Javier Wade Miley 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Corbin Burnes 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser

