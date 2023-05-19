Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (24-19) will host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (10-35) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, May 19, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+200). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Bielak - HOU (0-1, 3.29 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (1-2, 7.02 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 15, or 51.7%, of the 29 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Astros have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros have a 6-1 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (23.3%) in those games.

The Athletics have won all of their six games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

