The Seattle Mariners (21-22) will look to Ty France, currently on a 14-game hitting streak, versus the Atlanta Braves (27-16) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.94 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (2-0, .47 ERA).

Braves vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (2-0, 0.47 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (3-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 1.94, a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.122.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering three hits.

Over three games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a .47 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of just .111 to opposing batters.

Miller is looking to record his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Miller is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per start.

