Evgenii Dadonov will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, May 19, 2023. Considering a bet on Dadonov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has averaged 14:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -8.

Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dadonov has a point in 28 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dadonov's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dadonov has an implied probability of 32.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 73 Games 1 33 Points 0 7 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

