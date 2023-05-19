Max Domi will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Domi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Max Domi vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Domi Season Stats Insights

  • In 80 games this season, Domi has averaged 17:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -15.
  • In Domi's 80 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
  • In 39 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
  • Domi has an assist in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.
  • Domi's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Domi Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
80 Games 6
56 Points 3
20 Goals 0
36 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.