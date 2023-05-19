Stars vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The Stars have +105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Golden Knights (-125).
Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been an underdog in 22 games this season, and won 10 (45.5%).
- This season Dallas has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Stars.
Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars failed to go over the total in a single one of their last 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 1.1 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the NHL.
- The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
