Kyle Tucker and Brent Rooker are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Oakland Athletics meet at Minute Maid Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 44 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.363/.474 on the season.

Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs May. 17 3-for-5 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has 10 doubles, nine home runs, 19 walks and 39 RBI (41 total hits).

He's slashing .291/.388/.553 on the year.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Cubs May. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Cubs May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at White Sox May. 14 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has collected 38 hits with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .286/.398/.586 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 12 doubles, a triple, a home run, eight walks and 22 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashed .282/.347/.376 on the season.

Ruiz heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks May. 16 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

