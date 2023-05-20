The Houston Astros (25-19) aim to add on to their five-game win streak when they take on the Oakland Athletics (10-36) on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Brown (4-1) for the Astros and JP Sears (0-3) for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (4-1, 3.43 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Brown

Brown (4-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.321 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Brown has four starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (0-3 with a 5.27 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season.

The left-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.27, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .248 batting average against him.

Sears has collected two quality starts this season.

Sears will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

