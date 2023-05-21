Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (26-19) will square off with Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (10-37) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, May 21. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -350, while the underdog Athletics have +280 odds to upset. Houston is favored on the run line (-2.5). The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (3-4, 2.84 ERA) vs James Kaprielian - OAK (0-3, 10.17 ERA)

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 31 games this season and won 17 (54.8%) of those contests.

The Astros have not played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 77.8% chance to win.

The Astros won all of the eight games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 10 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Athletics this season with a +280 moneyline set for this game.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

