The Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Golden Knights lead the series 1-0. The Golden Knights are favored (-125) in this game against the Stars (+105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Stars (+105) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas has a record of 7-11 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Stars have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.

The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9 goals.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are the seventh-most in the league.

The Stars are one of the toughest defensive squads in the NHL this season, giving up 215 goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

Their +66 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.