In the series opener on Monday, May 22, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (27-19) face off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Astros as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers -105 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (4-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (4-3, 3.48 ERA)

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 18 (56.2%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Astros have an 18-14 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Brewers have won in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+375) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +750 4th 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

