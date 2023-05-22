The Houston Astros (27-19) ride a seven-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (4-1, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes (4-3, 3.48 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Astros vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (4-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-3, 3.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (4-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 3.25, a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .968.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Javier has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will send Burnes (4-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 51 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 28-year-old has a 3.48 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings during nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .218 to his opponents.

Burnes is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Burnes is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.48), 35th in WHIP (1.161), and 44th in K/9 (8).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.