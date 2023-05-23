Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will square off against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in the second of a three-game series, on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 45 total home runs.

Houston's .389 slugging percentage is 20th in baseball.

The Astros' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Houston has the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (213 total runs).

The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 8 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.

Houston has a 3.19 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.191).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

J.P. France (1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home J.P. France Drew Smyly 5/19/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Ken Waldichuk 5/20/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Home Hunter Brown JP Sears 5/21/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez James Kaprielian 5/22/2023 Brewers W 12-2 Away Cristian Javier Corbin Burnes 5/23/2023 Brewers - Away J.P. France Colin Rea 5/24/2023 Brewers - Away Brandon Bielak Adrian Houser 5/26/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Kyle Muller 5/27/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez Kyle Muller 5/28/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Luis Medina 5/29/2023 Twins - Home J.P. France Sonny Gray

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.