The Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) are looking for continued power from a hitter on a roll against the Houston Astros (28-19) on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field. Rowdy Tellez is on a two-game homer streak.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-0, 4.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Colin Rea (0-3, 5.52 ERA).

Astros vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-0, 4.11 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-3, 5.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

France (1-0) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 28-year-old has pitched in three games this season with a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .250.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season.

The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has a 5.52 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to his opponents.

Rea has one quality start under his belt this year.

Rea has five starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

