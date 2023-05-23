Chas McCormick -- batting .233 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is batting .242 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • McCormick has driven home a run in six games this year (31.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored at least one run six times this year (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
.286 AVG .233
.474 OBP .281
.571 SLG .400
2 XBH 3
1 HR 1
3 RBI 6
3/4 K/BB 10/2
3 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 9
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put together a 5.52 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .239 to opposing hitters.
