Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Brewers - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, Pena has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (47.8%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (33.3%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (66 total, 1.4 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
