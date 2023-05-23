Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Fancy a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joe Pavelski vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 17:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +42.
  • Pavelski has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
  • Pavelski has a point in 49 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.
  • Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
  • Pavelski's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.2% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.
  • The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
82 Games 8
77 Points 6
28 Goals 2
49 Assists 4

