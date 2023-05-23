The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)

  • Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 11th, his on-base percentage ranked seventh, and he was sixth in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.9% of his 154 games last season, Altuve had a hit. He also had 47 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 27 of 154 games in 2022 (17.5%), including 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.6% of his 154 games a year ago, Altuve drove in a run (41 times). He also had 12 games with multiple RBIs (7.8%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He came around to score 81 times in 154 games (52.6%) last season, including 25 occasions when he scored more than once (16.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 69
.325 AVG .271
.402 OBP .370
.562 SLG .500
37 XBH 30
13 HR 15
25 RBI 32
40/33 K/BB 47/33
6 SB 12
Home Away
78 GP 76
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%)
24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (30.3%)
42 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 39 (51.3%)
12 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (19.7%)
18 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (30.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
  • Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .239 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.