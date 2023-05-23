Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. There are prop bets for Heiskanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -164)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:29 per game on the ice, is +12.

Heiskanen has netted a goal in a game 10 times this year in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

In 40 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has registered an assist, and in 19 of those matches recorded two or more.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 67.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 62.1% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the league.

The team's +42 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 79 Games 8 73 Points 3 11 Goals 1 62 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.