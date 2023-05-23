MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, May 23
Which pitchers are expected to start for their respective teams on Tuesday? Keep reading for a complete list of the day's probable pitcher matchups, including a game that has the Giants' Alex Cobb taking on the Twins' Sonny Gray.
Keep reading to find the probable pitcher matchups for every game on the docket for May 23.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-3) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Logan Allen (1-1) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|CHW: Cease
|CLE: Allen
|10 (52.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26.2 IP)
|4.78
|ERA
|3.04
|9.7
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- CHW Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Pirates, who will give the start to Rich Hill (4-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|PIT: Hill
|9 (60.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (47.1 IP)
|2.83
|ERA
|3.99
|9.1
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Pirates
- TEX Odds to Win: -165
- PIT Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Ryne Nelson (1-2) to the bump as they face the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Matt Strahm (4-3) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|ARI: Nelson
|PHI: Strahm
|9 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (33 IP)
|5.48
|ERA
|2.73
|6.3
|K/9
|12.8
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -155
- ARI Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (1-0) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will look to Graham Ashcraft (2-2) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|STL: Wainwright
|CIN: Ashcraft
|3 (15.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (48.1 IP)
|5.74
|ERA
|4.84
|4.6
|K/9
|6.7
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds
- STL Odds to Win: -140
- CIN Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (3-4) to the mound as they play the Rays, who will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (3-0) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|TOR: Berrios
|TB: Bradley
|9 (52.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20.1 IP)
|4.61
|ERA
|3.54
|8.9
|K/9
|12.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -125
- TOR Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-3) to the bump as they take on the Nationals, who will counter with MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|SD: Darvish
|WSH: Gore
|8 (48 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (46.1 IP)
|3.56
|ERA
|3.69
|9.9
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Nationals
- SD Odds to Win: -150
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Padres at Nationals
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (2-1) to the hill as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|BAL: Bradish
|NYY: Cole
|7 (32.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (62.2 IP)
|3.90
|ERA
|2.01
|8.1
|K/9
|9.8
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -165
- BAL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Braves, who will look to Spencer Strider (4-1) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|LAD: TBD
|ATL: Strider
|-
|Games/IP
|9 (51.2 IP)
|-
|ERA
|3.14
|-
|K/9
|15.0
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -210
- LAD Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (1-0) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Colin Rea (0-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|HOU: France
|MIL: Rea
|3 (15.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (31 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|5.52
|5.9
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Brewers
- HOU Odds to Win: -135
- MIL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) to the bump as they face the Royals Tuesday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|KC: TBD
|9 (56.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|-
|2.06
|ERA
|-
|8.3
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals
- DET Odds to Win: -150
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Twins Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Cobb (3-1) to the bump as they face the Twins, who will give the start to Gray (4-0) when the teams play Tuesday.
|SF: Cobb
|MIN: Gray
|9 (51 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (49.1 IP)
|1.94
|ERA
|1.64
|7.8
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Giants at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -155
- SF Odds to Win: +130
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Kodai Senga (4-2) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Drew Smyly (4-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|NYM: Senga
|CHC: Smyly
|8 (43 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (50.1 IP)
|3.77
|ERA
|2.86
|11.5
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Mets at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- NYM Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mets at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-0) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Austin Gomber (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.
|MIA: Pérez
|COL: Gomber
|2 (9.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (44.1 IP)
|2.79
|ERA
|6.70
|12.1
|K/9
|5.9
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies
- MIA Odds to Win: -130
- COL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-1) to the hill as they play the Angels, who will counter with Griffin Canning (2-2) when the teams play Tuesday.
|BOS: Bello
|LAA: Canning
|6 (28.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (29.1 IP)
|4.45
|ERA
|6.14
|9.8
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Angels
- BOS Odds to Win: -115
- LAA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (0-2) to the bump as they play the Mariners, who will look to Marco Gonzales (3-1) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|OAK: Medina
|SEA: Gonzales
|3 (17 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (38.1 IP)
|6.88
|ERA
|6.10
|7.9
|K/9
|6.1
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
