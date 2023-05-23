The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are up 2-0. The Golden Knights are the underdog (+120) in this matchup against the Stars (-145).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Vegas' games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 55 of 95 times.

The Stars have gone 21-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Golden Knights have been listed as the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent 12 times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Dallas is 18-6 (winning 75.0% of the time).

Vegas has a record of 6-3 in games when bookmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (-208) 2.5 (-182)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 0-0 7-3-0 5.6 3.50 3.30

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.