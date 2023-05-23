The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The Golden Knights are the underdog (+120) in this matchup with the Stars (-140).

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Golden Knights (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 44-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has a 33-18 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 267 (14th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.

The Stars and their opponents combined for an average of goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are scoring 0.4 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

