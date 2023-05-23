Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .789 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

  • Alvarez has 46 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with three homers.
  • Alvarez has gotten a hit in 34 of 41 games this year (82.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (22.0%).
  • In 26.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Alvarez has had at least one RBI in 56.1% of his games this season (23 of 41), with more than one RBI 13 times (31.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 61.0% of his games this season (25 of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
.283 AVG .283
.389 OBP .387
.500 SLG .623
7 XBH 8
3 HR 5
15 RBI 19
19/9 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 18
19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (83.3%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%)
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (66.7%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (38.9%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (72.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (66 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.52, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .239 batting average against him.
