On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (hitting .282 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .219 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 28 walks.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this season (58.3%), including 10 multi-hit games (20.8%).

He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bregman has driven in a run in 17 games this year (35.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 50.0% of his games this season (24 of 48), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 23 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

