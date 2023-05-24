Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) will square off with Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (28-20) at American Family Field on Wednesday, May 24. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-110). Houston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Astros vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.07 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Astros versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Astros (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Astros will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 26 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 15-11 (57.7%).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Brewers went 2-1 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Astros have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -160 - 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.