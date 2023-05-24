Bookmakers have listed player props for Matthew Tkachuk, Martin Necas and others when the Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes at BB&T Center on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Tkachuk is Florida's top contributor with 109 points. He has 40 goals and 69 assists this season.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 22 0 1 1 2 at Hurricanes May. 20 1 0 1 4 at Hurricanes May. 18 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs May. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Maple Leafs May. 10 0 1 1 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

Necas' 71 points are pivotal for Carolina. He has 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers May. 22 0 0 0 2 vs. Panthers May. 20 0 0 0 1 vs. Panthers May. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Devils May. 11 0 0 0 4 at Devils May. 9 2 0 2 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Panthers vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.