Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Johnston's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

  • Johnston's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:28 per game on the ice, is +6.
  • In 23 of 82 games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
  • Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.
  • In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
  • The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Golden Knights

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas
82 Games 6
41 Points 1
24 Goals 1
17 Assists 0

