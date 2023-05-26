On Friday, May 26 at 9:40 PM ET, the Houston Astros (28-21) visit the Oakland Athletics (10-42) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Hunter Brown will get the call for the Astros, while James Kaprielian will take the hill for the Athletics.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Athletics have +220 odds to play spoiler. Houston is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 19 (55.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Astros have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 8-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have won in 10, or 20%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Athletics have been a moneyline underdog of -275 or longer seven times, losing every contest.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Oakland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 4th 1st Win AL West -144 - 1st

