The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .256.

Meyers has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (8.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this season (25.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .200 AVG .304 .273 OBP .347 .340 SLG .413 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/5 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (41.2%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings