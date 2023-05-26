The Houston Astros, including Yordan Alvarez (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.403) and total hits (46) this season.

He ranks 17th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 79.1% of his 43 games this season, Alvarez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.6%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Alvarez has an RBI in 23 of 43 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 25 of 43 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 .283 AVG .283 .389 OBP .387 .500 SLG .623 7 XBH 8 3 HR 5 15 RBI 19 19/9 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 19 (82.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (60.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (35.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (65.0%)

