Astros vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Houston Astros (29-21) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (10-43) at 4:07 PM (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a 7-5 victory for the Astros, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (4-4) for the Astros and Kyle Muller for the Athletics.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 7, Athletics 5.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Astros have a record of 1-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Astros have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 20 (57.1%) of those contests.
- Houston has played as favorites of -350 or more once this season and won that game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 77.8% chance to win.
- Houston ranks 23rd in the majors with 218 total runs scored this season.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Framber Valdez vs James Kaprielian
|May 22
|@ Brewers
|W 12-2
|Cristian Javier vs Corbin Burnes
|May 23
|@ Brewers
|L 6-0
|J.P. France vs Colin Rea
|May 24
|@ Brewers
|L 4-0
|Brandon Bielak vs Adrian Houser
|May 26
|@ Athletics
|W 5-2
|Hunter Brown vs James Kaprielian
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kyle Muller
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Luis Medina
|May 29
|Twins
|-
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
