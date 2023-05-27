The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .219 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

In 52.4% of his games this season (11 of 21), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has an RBI in six of 21 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once six times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .286 AVG .233 .474 OBP .281 .571 SLG .400 2 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 6 3/4 K/BB 10/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings