Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (22-28) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (22-29) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (0-3) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cubs are 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Cubs have won 12, or 48%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Chicago has entered five games this season favored by -175 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The Cubs have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.
- The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
Reds Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Reds have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Reds have won in 15, or 39.5%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Cincinnati has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 18 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (226 total runs).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Phillies
|L 2-1
|Justin Steele vs Taijuan Walker
|May 23
|Mets
|W 7-2
|Drew Smyly vs Tylor Megill
|May 24
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Marcus Stroman vs Kodai Senga
|May 25
|Mets
|L 10-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 26
|Reds
|L 9-0
|Justin Steele vs Hunter Greene
|May 27
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Brandon Williamson
|May 28
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 29
|Rays
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Shane McClanahan
|May 30
|Rays
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Eflin
|May 31
|Rays
|-
|Justin Steele vs TBA
|June 2
|@ Padres
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Michael Wacha
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|Cardinals
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 23
|Cardinals
|L 8-5
|Graham Ashcraft vs Adam Wainwright
|May 24
|Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Ben Lively vs Steven Matz
|May 25
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Luke Weaver vs Miles Mikolas
|May 26
|@ Cubs
|W 9-0
|Hunter Greene vs Justin Steele
|May 27
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Jameson Taillon
|May 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Drew Smyly
|May 30
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Ben Lively vs Brayan Bello
|May 31
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Luke Weaver vs James Paxton
|June 1
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Chris Sale
|June 2
|Brewers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Corbin Burnes
