On Saturday, Jose Altuve (coming off going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate (2022)

  • Altuve hit .298 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs and 66 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters last season, he ranked 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked seventh and he was sixth in slugging.
  • Altuve got a hit in 103 of 154 games last season, with multiple hits in 47 of those games.
  • He homered in 17.5% of his games last season (154 in all), going deep in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Altuve picked up an RBI in 41 games last year out 154 (26.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (7.8%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 52.6% of his games last season (81 of 154), he scored at least one run, and in 25 (16.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 69
.325 AVG .271
.402 OBP .370
.562 SLG .500
37 XBH 30
13 HR 15
25 RBI 32
40/33 K/BB 47/33
6 SB 12
Home Away
78 GP 76
53 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (65.8%)
24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 23 (30.3%)
42 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 39 (51.3%)
12 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (19.7%)
18 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (30.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to allow 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Muller makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.