Kyle Tucker -- batting .324 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on May 27 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Tucker will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 in his last outings.

In 68.0% of his 50 games this season, Tucker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 44.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 17 games this year (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 25 GP 25 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (76.0%) 7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings