Miro Heiskanen Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 5
Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are facing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Heiskanen's props? Here is some information to help you.
Miro Heiskanen vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Heiskanen Season Stats Insights
- In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.
- In 10 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.
- Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.
- The implied probability that Heiskanen goes over his points prop total is 65.4%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.
Heiskanen Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|79
|Games
|10
|73
|Points
|5
|11
|Goals
|1
|62
|Assists
|4
