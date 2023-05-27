Nicolas Jarry vs. Grigor Dimitrov: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Gonet Geneva Open
Nicolas Jarry will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the Gonet Geneva Open final on Saturday, May 27.
Jarry is the favorite to win the tournament title over Dimitrov, with -130 odds compared to the underdog's +105.
Nicolas Jarry vs. Grigor Dimitrov Match Information
- Tournament: The Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Finals
- Date: Saturday, May 27
- Venue: Tennis Club de Genève Eaux-Vives
- Location: Genève, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Nicolas Jarry vs. Grigor Dimitrov Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Nicolas Jarry
|Grigor Dimitrov
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+105
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|48.8%
|52.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.6
Nicolas Jarry vs. Grigor Dimitrov Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals on Friday, Jarry took down Alexander Zverev 7-6, 6-3.
- Dimitrov made it to the finals by defeating No. 9-ranked Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 on Friday.
- In his 48 matches over the past year across all court types, Jarry has played an average of 24.2 games.
- On clay, Jarry has played 31 matches over the past year, totaling 23.9 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.
- In the past 12 months, Dimitrov has competed in 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.1% of the games. He averages 23 games per match and 10.5 games per set.
- On clay, Dimitrov has played nine matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Jarry and Dimitrov have not competed against each other since 2015.
